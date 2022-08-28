Judge Plans To Appoint Special Master In Trump Records Case

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, July 26, 2022. A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified documents at Trump’s Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially since half the document was blacked out. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(AP) — A federal judge has told the Justice Department to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

In an order on Saturday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida says it’s her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case. A special master is often a former judge.

Trump’s lawyers have asked for an independent review of the records taken to identify any that may be protected by executive privilege and return those outside the scope of the search warrant. Cannon has scheduled a hearing for Thursday.