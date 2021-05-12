Judge Reads Firearms Violation Charge To Top Penitas Official

A top official with the city of Penitas has been ordered to remain in custody on a federal firearms charge pending a detention hearing that’s been set for Thursday.

Penitas chief of staff Andres Morales made his initial appearance before a federal magistrate Wednesday to hear the details of the charge that led to his arrest by ATF agents Tuesday. As first reported in the Progress Times, Morales is accused of lying on a firearms purchasing form on two separate occasions when he bought firearms in 2017.

Morales is barred from owning guns because of a felony drug conviction in 2006. Morales had been arrested by Mission police who found a duffel bag containing more than 80 pounds of marijuana in his car. The 42-year-old Morales will learn Thursday if he’ll be granted bond.