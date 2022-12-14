TEXAS

Judge Recommends Texas 7 Inmate Get New Trial

jsalinasBy 6 views
0

A death row inmate is one step closer to getting a new trial. WFAA-TV reports a Dallas County judge has recommended that Randy Halprin’s conviction and death sentence be thrown out due to alleged anti-Semitic comments by the judge in his trial.

Halprin was a member of the Texas Seven, a group of escaped prison inmates that shot and killed an Irving police officer in 2000. Halprin says he was there when Officer Aubrey Hawkins was fatally shot, but did not fire a weapon. The judge’s recommendation will now go to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Murder Case Of Former TX Cop Goes To Jury

Previous article

Fed Raises Key Rate By Half-Point And Signals More To Come

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS