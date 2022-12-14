Judge Recommends Texas 7 Inmate Get New Trial

A death row inmate is one step closer to getting a new trial. WFAA-TV reports a Dallas County judge has recommended that Randy Halprin’s conviction and death sentence be thrown out due to alleged anti-Semitic comments by the judge in his trial.

Halprin was a member of the Texas Seven, a group of escaped prison inmates that shot and killed an Irving police officer in 2000. Halprin says he was there when Officer Aubrey Hawkins was fatally shot, but did not fire a weapon. The judge’s recommendation will now go to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.