Judge Refuses Request To Acquit Chauvin In Floyd’s Death

In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill discusses motions before the court Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill discusses motions before the court Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

(AP) — The judge in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial has denied a defense motion to acquit the former police officer in George Floyd’s death.

Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson argued Wednesday that prosecutors did not prove that Chauvin’s actions killed Floyd. The request comes a day after a use-of-force expert said Chauvin was justified in pinning Floyd to the ground because because he kept struggling.

The witness, Barry Brodd, contradicted a parade of authorities from both inside and outside the Minneapolis police force who said Floyd used excessive force and violated his training.

At one point he suggested that if Floyd was being compliant, he would have had both hands in the small of his back, “and just be resting comfortably.” That prompted an incredulous response from the prosecutor.