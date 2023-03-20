Judge Refuses To Dismiss Hidalgo County GOP Chair From Lawsuit

A Hidalgo County judge is denying a request to remove the head of the county Republican Party from a sexual harassment lawsuit. The judge ruled late last week that Adrienne Pena-Garza will not be dismissed from a suit accusing her brother of sexually assaulting a volunteer campaign worker.

An attorney for Pena-Garza argued that she was being sued because of her connection to her brother and because she was head of the county GOP. A lawyer for the alleged victim says Pena-Garza “protected” her brother by not acting when the assault accusation was made.