In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Friday, March 19, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

The judge in the Derek Chauvin murder case is ruling out a request to move the trial because of too much publicity.

Judge Peter Cahill said he doubts the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd can find any place in Minnesota that has not heard about this case. He admitted there was pre-trial coverage that was biased against the defendant.

Cahill is also rejecting a delay of the trial. He said they’ve been able to seat most of the jurors so far.