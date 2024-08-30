Judge Rejects State Attempt To Depose Leader Of Brownsville Migrant Aid Group

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A judge has denied a petition by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to depose the leader of a Brownsville humanitarian group that provides shelter to migrants passing through the Rio Grande Valley.

Paxton had sought to get a sworn statement from the official with Team Brownsville amid claims by the state the group is helping people cross the border illegally.

The judge denied the request, saying the AG’s office has provided no evidence to back its claims.

It’s the fourth time in recent months that a judge has shot down Paxton’s investigations into nonprofit organizations, including two in the Valley, that provide humanitarian aid to migrants.