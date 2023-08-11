Judge Revokes Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bail

The founder of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX is being sent back to jail ahead of his fraud trial. A judge revoked Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail Friday.

The decision came after federal prosecutors accused Bankman-Friend of tampering with witnesses.

The former crypto king had been confined to his parents’ home in California on a 250-million dollar bond. He was arrested in December and later pleaded not guilty to charges including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Bankman-Fried’s trial is set to begin October 2nd.