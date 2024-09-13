Judge Rules Against One Gag Order, Issues Second

A Harris County judge has ruled against one gag order and issued another in the criminal cases related to the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray. The judge is limiting what defense lawyers and the prosecution may say in public in connection with the Houston case. He also denied issuing a gag order against the mother of the dead teenager who is now an activist for increased border security.

On Tuesday, Nungaray’s mother, Alexis, testified before Congress along other families of victims allegedly murdered by illegal migrants. The men who are charged in the murder, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Jose Pena-Ramos, appeared in the Houston courtroom yesterday.