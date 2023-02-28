Judge Rules In Favor Of Abortion Fund Groups

A federal judge says Texas groups likely cannot face charges for providing financial assistance to women that want to get an abortion. District Judge Robert Pittman ruled last Friday that the abortion ban in Texas cannot be enforced against anyone that helped pay for the procedure outside of the state.

The decision was made in a lawsuit filed by groups that wanted to ensure they could continue to fund travel and other abortion expenses without prosecution. Reuters reports Pittman’s ruling temporarily prohibits five local prosecutors from charging anyone that gives financial assistance to a person seeking an abortion, but the plaintiffs are looking to expand it to the entire state.