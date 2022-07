FILE - In this April 26, 2017, photo is a Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter will pay a $150 million penalty and put in new safeguards to settle federal regulators’ allegations that the social platform failed to protect the privacy of users’ data over a six-year span. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced the settlement Wednesday, may 25, 2022, with Twitter. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

FILE - In this April 26, 2017, photo is a Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter will pay a $150 million penalty and put in new safeguards to settle federal regulators’ allegations that the social platform failed to protect the privacy of users’ data over a six-year span. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced the settlement Wednesday, may 25, 2022, with Twitter. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

A judge is ruling in favor of Twitter against Elon Musk in its request for an expedited trial. The Tesla CEO wanted the trial to begin next year, but Twitter’s lawyers alleged he wanted to “run out the clock” by squashing the time for appeals.

The social media platform is suing Musk for backing out of his 44-billion-dollar deal. They say he has continually disparaged Twitter since signing the merger agreement and wants to shift the cost of the market loss to stockholders.