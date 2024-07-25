Judge Rules Starr County Abortion-Related Lawsuit Can Proceed

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A lawsuit brought by a Starr County woman charged with murder for a self-induced abortion is moving forward. A federal judge has declined to dismiss the lawsuit against the Starr County district attorney, the assistant district attorney, and the sheriff. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton denied their claims of immunity.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys for 26-year-old Lizelle Gonzalez over what they say was her wrongful arrest and indictment for murder after she had taken an abortion-inducing medication in early 2022.

The lawsuit claims law enforcement authorities conducted an improper investigation and that the prosecutors lied to the grand jury to secure the murder indictment. Ramirez later dismissed the charge, acknowledging state law prohibits murder charges against women who have an abortion.