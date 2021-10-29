Judge Says Delta-8 Cannabis Extract Is Still Illegal In Texas

The popular cannabis extract known as Delta-8 is still illegal in Texas. A state district judge in Austin last week denied a request for a temporary restraining order to block Texas health officials from listing the extract as an illegal drug.

Two companies that distribute Delta-8 to CBD retailers had asked for the TRO in the first legal challenge to the state’s decision.

The judge’s ruling stated that the plaintiff hadn’t met the requirements of a temporary restraining order. Another hearing is scheduled for November 5th.