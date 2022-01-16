Judge Sets Execution Date For Harlingen Woman In Young Daughter’s Beating Death

An execution date has been set for a Harlingen woman found guilty of what one doctor has said was one of the worst cases of child abuse he’d seen.

53-year-old Melissa Elizabeth Lucio has been given an April 27th death date for the beating death of her 2-1/2-year-old daughter on February 17th 2007. Emergency room doctors, however, say the child had numerous bruises and internal injuries that showed she’d been badly beaten over a period of several weeks.

A Cameron County jury convicted Lucio of capital murder in July 2008 and sentenced her to death. She was the first woman in county history and the first Hispanic woman in Texas to be given the death penalty.