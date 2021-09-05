TEXAS

Judge Shields Some Texas Abortion Clinics From Group’s Suits

By 18 views
0

(AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions.

The temporary restraining order was issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to a Planned Parenthood request.

The law remains in effect but the judge’s order shields Planned Parenthood’s clinics, specifically, from whistleblower lawsuits by the nonprofit group Texas Right to Life, its legislative director and people working in concert with the group. A hearing on a preliminary injunction request is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Police: Four Shot Dead In Houston House That Was Set Ablaze

Previous article

Authorities Worry New Texas Gun Law Will Increase Violence

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS