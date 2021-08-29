LOCAL

Judge Sides With Valley School District Mask Mandates, But Ruling Blocked By Appeal

An initial court victory for the Valley school districts that have imposed mask mandates in defiance of Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting those mandates.

A Travis County judge Friday ruled the school districts can require that students and teachers wear face coverings as a preventative measure against the coronavirus. In her ruling, judge Catherine Mauzy found that Governor Abbott exceeded his authority by banning local mask mandates.

The judge’s order applies to a total of 19 school districts in Texas, 7 of them in the Valley – the Brownsville, Edinburg, Edcouch-Elsa, Hidalgo, Lasara, PSJA, and La Joya ISD’s. The judge’s temporary restraining order, however, was quickly placed on hold by an immediate appeal from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton which blocks its enforcement.

