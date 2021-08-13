Judge Sides With Valley School Districts, Grants Temporary Local Control Over Mask Mandates

A judge has sided with all six Valley school districts in their legal challenge against Governor Abbott and his executive order stopping local governments from enacting mask mandates.

Travis County Judge Jan Soifer Friday afternoon granted temporary restraining orders against the governor’s order. The judge cited the surge in coronavirus infections due to the Delta variant and noted that students will be returning to school next week.

The local school districts had argued that they, not the state, should be allowed to decide what’s best for the health of their students based on local COVID conditions. The school boards of all six districts had already voted to require that students, teachers, and visitors wear masks on school property.

The judge’s decision is for the Brownsville, La Joya, Edinburg, PSJA, Hidalgo, and Edcouch-Elsa ISD’s.

(Photo from: nbc25news)