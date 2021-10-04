NATIONAL

Judge Slams Claims That Jan. 6 Rioters Are Treated Unfairly

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. In the nearly nine months since Jan. 6, federal agents have managed to track down and arrest more than 600 people across the U.S. believed to have joined in the riot at the Capitol. Getting those cases swiftly to trial is turning out to be an even more difficult task. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

A Texas man who joined the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to 45 days behind bars. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan handed down the sentence for Matthew Mazzocco on Monday after she blasted comparisons between the riot and the Black Lives Matter protests over racial injustice.

The judge’s remarks came days after another judge in Washington’s federal court suggested that the Justice Department was being too hard on the Jan. 6 defendants compared to the people arrested during the protests after George Floyd’s murder. Prosecutors had been seeking three months of home confinement instead of jail time.

 

