A Travis County district judge is temporarily lifting a statewide ban on the sale of natural smokable hemp products in Texas.

The judge granted a temporary restraining order requested by the hemp industry against new THC testing requirements that effectively ban smokable products. Last year, state legislators voted to ban the products.

Governor Greg Abbott vetoed the ban, directing the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and the Department of State Health Services to stiffen regulations instead.

Lawyers for the hemp industry claimed the agencies exceeded their constitutional authority.