A federal judge is upholding the right of Texas establishments to ban guns at school events, bars, stadiums, and racetracks.

A nonprofit gun rights advocacy group and three individuals had sued, saying the bans violated their Second Amendment rights. They complained that the gun ban in bars unfairly applied to armed persons who weren’t drinking.

US District Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump appointee, upheld the constitutionality of the ban on Tuesday. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had previously declined to defend the ban.