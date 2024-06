A Collin County judge is tossing sexual assault and defamation claims against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott’s attorney says a woman contacted them in January, claiming Prescott had assaulted her in an SUV outside a Dallas strip club in 2017.

Victoria Shores and her attorneys told Prescott they would not go to police if he paid them over 100-million-dollars. A police investigation found no evidence the NFL player committed any crime.