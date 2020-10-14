Judge Trevino Still Evaluating Whether To Reopen Bars

On the day that bars and nightclubs in Texas were allowed to reopen to 50 percent occupancy, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said he is still deciding whether to opt in.

Trevino Wednesday said he is continuing to gather the views of the county’s Health Authority, experts in the county Health Department, and the mayors of each city to help him determine whether to amend the county’s public health emergency order to allow bars to reopen.

The numbers of coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths have come down significantly over the past couple of weeks in Cameron County. Trevino says he needs to make sure that reopening bars would not cause those numbers to spike again.