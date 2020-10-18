Judge Trevino: We’re Going To Give It A Shot

We’re going to give this a chance. That from Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino as he decided to allow bars and similar establishments to reopen to 50 occupancy as Governor Greg Abbott allowed in an amended order issued earlier this month.

Trevino Friday signed an amended public health emergency order lifting the shutdown of bars but requiring customers to wear face coverings. The new order also requires the business to close at 11 p.m. to allow customers to be home by the midnight curfew.

A midnight to 5 a.m. curfew remains in effect for everyone except essential workers and people traveling for essential reasons. The amended order is in effect until November 9th at which time it can be extended, or terminated if there is a spike in coronavirus infections.

In Hidalgo County, Judge Richard Cortez has chosen to keep bars and nightclubs closed for the time being. Cortez has said it’s still too risky, citing what he says are persistently and unacceptably high numbers of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.