Judge: UNT Can’t Charge Illegals Lower Tuition Than Out-Of-State Students

Lawyers for the University of North Texas are appealing a federal judge’s ruling that the school can’t charge out-of-state American students higher tuition than illegal immigrants. If upheld, last week’s decision could affect other public universities in Texas, which rely financially on higher out-of-state student tuition.

A 2001 state law allows illegal immigrants to pay in-state tuition if they’ve lived in Texas for three-years and graduated from a Texas high school. Last year, more than 22-thousand illegals in Texas took advantage of the situation.

