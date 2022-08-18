Judge Appears Willing To Unveil Some Of Mar-a-Lago Affidavit

(AP) — A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to put forward proposed redactions as he committed to making public at least part of the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday gave prosecutors a week to submit a copy of the affidavit with proposed redactions for the information it wants to keep secret. It comes a little more than a week after the FBI seized classified and top secret information during a search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last week.

A prosecutor said the investigation into whether Trump illegally stored classified records is still “in its early stages.”