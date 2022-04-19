Judge Won’t Lower Bond For School Shooting Suspect’s Parents

FILE - This undated combo of photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows James Crumbley, left, and Jennifer Crumbley (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

(AP) — A judge has denied a motion to reduce bonds for the jailed parents of a Michigan teenager who is charged in a fatal shooting at his high school.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews said Tuesday that James and Jennifer Crumbley’s actions before their Dec. 4 arrests in a commercial building in Detroit “were premeditated to conceal their whereabouts” and “not consistent with cooperating with law enforcement.”

The Crumbleys had disappeared the day before after they were charged with involuntary manslaughter. Their attorneys had requested that their bonds be lowered from $500,000 each to $100,000 each.

Ethan Crumbley is charged with murder and other crimes. Four students were killed and more were injured during a shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.