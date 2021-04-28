Judge Won’t Release Videos Of Deputies Shooting Black Man

Attornys for the family of Andrew Brown, Wayne Kendall, front, and Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, right, make comments after a judges decision on the release body cam video of the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C., Wednesday, April 28, 2021. A judge denied the request to immediately release body cam video of the incident. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Attornys for the family of Andrew Brown, Wayne Kendall, front, and Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, right, make comments after a judges decision on the release body cam video of the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C., Wednesday, April 28, 2021. A judge denied the request to immediately release body cam video of the incident. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

(AP) — A judge has denied requests to release body camera video in the case of a Black man who was killed by North Carolina deputies. The decision came Wednesday shortly after a North Carolina prosecutor said that Andrew Brown Jr. had hit law enforcement officers with his car before they opened fire.

District Attorney Andrew Womble told a judge at a hearing that he viewed body camera video and disagreed with a characterization by attorneys for Brown’s family that his car was stationary when the shooting started. Womble said the video shows that Brown’s car made contact with law enforcement twice before shots could be heard on the video.