Judges Concerned About Shortage Of Prosecutors In Bexar County D-A’s Office

Judges in Bexar County are concerned about the impact of trials scheduled for 2023 because the D-A’s office has recently lost a lot of attorneys.

Sixteen lawyers have resigned in the past month, including lead prosecutor Mario Del Prado. 379th District Court Judge Ron Rangel says the pandemic backlog was expected to be cleared up by March, but the loss of staff will probably keep that from happening.

Judges say defendants awaiting trial may have their bonds reduced or their cases dismissed for lack of a speedy trial.