Judges Hear Arguments In Key Second Amendment Case

The Supreme Court is deciding whether people who are the subjects of protective orders should be allowed to keep their guns. The case before the court involves an Arlington man who assaulted his ex-girlfriend and threatened to shoot her if she told anyone.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued that this should be an easy case to decide, as the constitution allows for the disarming of dangerous individuals. An appeals court ruled in favor of her former boyfriend, saying that gun bans violate the Second Amendment