Judge’s Ruling Favors LULAC In Discrimination Suit Against New Map For Texas House District 37

A lawsuit alleging discrimination in the Republican redraw of a Valley-based state House district is being allowed to move forward. An El Paso federal judge has ruled that House District 37 was redrawn in a way that would clearly favor an Anglo-preferred candidate.

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by the League of United Latin American Citizens which claimed House District 37, along with Congressional District 15, and Texas Board of Education District 2 were all purposely redrawn in 2020 to disadvantage Latino voters.

However, the judge dismissed LULAC’s claims regarding the other two political districts, saying the math shows that a non-Anglo candidate would not necessarily lose in either the 15th Congressional District nor in a race for District 2 on the Texas Board of Education.

In the November 8th midterm elections, the Republican candidate won all three races and flipped all three districts, with Janie Lopez being elected to House District 37, Monica De La Cruz winning Congressional District 15, and L.J. Francis being seated in District 2 on the state Board of Education.