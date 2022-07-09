July 4 Parade Attack Victim Remembered For Love Of Family

Pallbearers carry the body of Eduardo Uvaldo, who was killed Monday during a mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., from the Memorial Chapel funeral home after visitation and a service Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Waukegan, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(AP) — Friends, neighbors and dignitaries have paid their respects to the family of Eduardo Uvaldo, one of the seven people who were killed in the attack on a July Fourth parade near Chicago.

Uvaldo, who would have turned 70 on Friday, was a native of Mexico who first moved to the United States when he was 15. In an obituary, he was remembered for his love of his large family.

Among those who paid their respects at Saturday’s visitation in Waukegan, where Uvaldo lived, were Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton, and the mayor and police chief of nearby Highland Park, where the attack happened. Separate funerals were held Friday for three of the other victims.