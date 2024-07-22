June Report Shows Big Jump In Unemployment In The Valley, Statewide

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

There was a big rise in unemployment in the Rio Grande Valley last month. The June numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission show the jobless rate jumped 1.3% in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area to 7%. It rose 1.1% in the Brownsville-Harlingen area to 6.2%. Statewide, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4%.

However, there were large numbers of layoffs in several of the state’s 11 economic sectors last month. For the first time in years, more industries lost jobs than gained.

The biggest workforce reductions came in the Professional and Business Services sector, the Education sector, and in the energy industry. The construction industry led the way in the number of jobs added.