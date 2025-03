Big changes could soon be coming to the way food stamps work in Texas.

State Senator Mayes Middleton wants to ban junk food from the SNAP program. He says cookies and candy are already banned from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC. His push mirrors a national trend.

President Trump’s Health Secretary has long talked about cleaning up the federal food stamp program, getting rid of sugar-sweetened sodas