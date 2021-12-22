Jurors At Kim Potter Trial To Resume Work Wednesday

In this image taken from video, the prosecution, left, and the defense, right, stand, as the jury enters the courtroom to deliver a question to Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu, during deliberations Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter's trial for the April 11 death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

(AP) — Jurors in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright were to begin their third day of deliberations Wednesday, after a question to the judge suggested some are concerned they may not be able to reach agreement. The jury asked Judge Regina Chu Tuesday afternoon how to proceed if they can’t reach a verdict. The judge told jurors to continue their work. The officer, Kim Potter, is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s April 11 death that came after a traffic stop. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright. Jurors also asked the judge if they could handle Potter’s handgun, and she said yes.