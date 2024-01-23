Jurors Begin Deliberations In Victor Godinez Capital Murder Trial

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The capital murder case of Victor Godinez is now in the hands of the jury. The case was turned over to the five man-seven woman jury late Tuesday morning after prosecutors and defense attorneys made their final arguments.

The closing arguments came after nine days of testimony and evidence presented by the prosecution. The defense declined to call any witnesses to the stand. Godinez is charged with capital murder in the shooting of DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez in Edinburg the night of April 6th 2019. He is also charged with two counts of attempted capital murder for allegedly shooting at two Edinburg police officers just prior to his arrest hours after Sanchez was shot. If jurors find Godinez guilty, he will be eligible for the death penalty.