Jurors Deliberating In Death Penalty Case Against Victor Godinez

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Hidalgo County jury this hour is deciding how to punish Victor Godinez for shooting DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez.

The five man-seven woman jury began deliberating this afternoon following a morning of closing arguments by prosecuting and defense attorneys in the penalty phase of the capital murder trial. Godinez is facing a possible death sentence, and according to the McAllen Monitor reporter in the courtroom, prosecutors maintained that Godinez’s willingness to shoot at police makes him a continuing danger to society.

The lead defense attorney argued Godinez’s actions were because he was highly intoxicated and urged jurors to not base their sentencing decision on emotion. Godinez was convicted January 23rd on one count of capital murder and two counts of attempted capital murder.