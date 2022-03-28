Jurors Deliberating In Murder Trial Of H-E-B Gunman

A Hidalgo County jury is now deliberating in the murder trial of a Mission man who killed a co-worker and wounded four others at the H-E-B in Palmview in 2016.

According to the McAllen Monitor, jurors were handed the case at around noon after hearing prosecutors and defense attorneys present their closing arguments this morning. The arguments followed a week of testimony each from the prosecution and the defense in the trial of 31-year-old Raul Lopez. He is accused of standing outside the store and firing a barrage of bullets at a window in front of the break room early the morning of November 28th 2016.

Defense attorneys claim Lopez was insane at the time of the shooting, and have tried to show that he suffered from mental illnesses that prevented him from knowing right from wrong.