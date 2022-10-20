Jurors Deliberating In Weslaco Water Plant Bribery Case

The jury is deliberating in the federal corruption trial related to the 2012 rehabilitation of the Weslaco water treatment plant.

The 4 man-8 woman federal jury was handed the case a little after noon after hearing the closing arguments from the prosecuting and defense attorneys. Former Hidalgo County commissioner A.C. Cuellar and Weslaco businessman Ricardo Quintanilla are on trial on dozens of charges stemming from a multi-million dollar bribery scheme.

Prosecutors claim Cuellar and Quintanilla accepted some of the bribe money, and paid some to elected officials to win their votes to award water plant contracts to favored engineering and construction firms. The defendants’ attorneys argue there’s not enough evidence to prove their clients were part of the scheme.