Jurors Reject Insanity Defense, Convict Palmview H-E-B Mass Shooter

Guilty on all 8 counts. A Hidalgo County jury Tuesday afternoon convicted a Mission man in a deadly mass shooting at the H-E-B in Palmview more than five years ago.

Jurors found 31-year-old Raul Lopez guilty of murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and a charge of attempted capital murder of multiple persons. The jury deliberated about 10 hours over two days before rejecting the defense case that Lopez was insane at the time of the shooting.

It was early the morning of November 28th 2016 when Lopez, an employee at the store, stood outside and opened fire on a window to the break room, killing one co-worker and wounding four others. Lopez is facing a maximum punishment of life in prison.