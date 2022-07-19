Jurors See Gruesome Video Of Florida School Shooting

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz looks on during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 18, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

(AP) — Jurors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are being shown graphic video of him murdering 17 people inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Many held their hands to their faces as they saw the 15 minute recording. Some squirmed. One juror looked up at Cruz with his eyes wide.

The video was shown despite defense objections that it could inflame the jury against Cruz. The judge said it accurately reflects what happened, and does not unfairly prejudice his case.

Cruz has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder, and 17 more of attempted murder. The jury must decide on death or life in prison.