Jurors View Police Videos As Victor Godinez Capital Murder Trial Continues

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

On this second day of the Edinburg capital murder trial of Victor Godinez, prosecutors showed jurors a second police video – this one displaying the graphic footage of police officers and medics desperately trying to save the life of DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez.

According to the McAllen Monitor reporter in the courtroom, prosecutors called three local law enforcement officers to the stand this morning to recall what they did and experienced on the scene of the shooting back on the night of April 6th 2019.

On the first day of the trial Monday, jurors saw the dashcam video from Trooper Sanchez’s vehicle that shows him chasing Godinez as he fled the scene of a 2-vehicle crash, and calling out for him to stop running. As Sanchez gets out of his vehicle, he’s heard yelling ‘don’t do it’ before gunshots rang out. Sanchez was struck in his shoulder and head. He died 4-1/2 months later.