Jury Acquits Ex-Edinburg Mayor Molina In Voter Fraud Trial

A Hidalgo County jury late Thursday afternoon found former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina not guilty of voter fraud. The 11 woman-1 man jury acquitted Molina on all counts.

Following the 8-day trial, jurors deliberated a total of about 7 hours over two days before reaching their verdict, and during the course of their deliberations Thursday twice asked for a re-reading of some testimony.

Molina was charged with 1 count of engaging in organized voter fraud and 11 counts of illegal voting. He was accused of orchestrating a scheme to pressure voters who lived outside of Edinburg to change their residency to an in-city address on their voter registration form.