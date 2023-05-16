Jury Acquits Man Who Claimed Self-Defense In South Padre Island Killings

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A North Texas man has been found not guilty in the shooting deaths of three women inside a South Padre Island condo. A Cameron County jury acquitted 26-year-old Yordi Barthelemy of capital murder in the killings.

It was the night of August 7th 2021 when Island police responded to reports of gunshots at the Sunchase Condominiums and found three women dead. Barthelemy later called police, told them he was in Port Isabel, and he was arrested.

At his trial last week, Barthelemy’s attorneys showed that the women had threatened to kill Barthelemy and were beating and kicking him when he opened fire. It’s believed Barthelemy and the women were acquaintances but it’s not clear why they attacked him.