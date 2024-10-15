Jury Acquits Nephew In ‘El Gallito’ Murder Trial

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Not guilty – the verdict in the murder trial of Salomon Campos Jr.

After an almost 3-week trial, it took a Cameron County jury less than two hours Tuesday to decide to not convict the 47-year-old Campos of the kidnapping and killing of his uncle, Harlingen criminal defense attorney Ernesto Gonzalez.

Jurors began deliberating late Tuesday morning after hearing closing arguments from the prosecuting and defense attorneys. Prosecutors maintained all the evidence points to Campos as the killer. Defense attorneys countered that the evidence was circumstantial and prosecutors had not proven that Campos committed the murder.

The 63-year-old Gonzalez had been abducted in June 2017 and shot in the back of the head. His remains were found three years later on a goat farm in La Feria owned by Campos.