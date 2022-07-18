Jury Awards $5M+ To Southwest Flight Attendant Fired For Pro-Life Views

Southwest Airlines plans to appeal a federal jury’s verdict awarding a former flight attendant more than five-million-dollars after the airline fired her for expressing her pro-life views online.

The Texas jury awarded compensatory and punitive damages to Charlene Carter, who was fired by the airline and the Transportation Workers Union of America Local 556. Carter called the verdict “a victory for freedom of speech and religious beliefs,” and thanked the National Right to Work Foundation for their support in her 2017 lawsuit.