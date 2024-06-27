Jury Deliberations Underway In Brownsville Man’s Migrant Manslaughter Trial

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The jury has begun deliberations in the migrant manslaughter and assault trial of George Alvarez. Defense attorneys called just one witness to the stand Thursday morning, but the trial was disrupted when Alvarez started yelling at his attorneys, then tried to address the judge.

Sheriff’s deputies in the courtroom were able to calm Alvarez down before the defense rested and prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing arguments.

Prosecutors are trying to show Alvarez was under the influence of drugs when he rammed his Range Rover into a group of migrants at a bus stop in Brownsville, killing 8 and seriously wounding 10.