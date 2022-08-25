Jury Deliberations Underway In Richard Molina Voter Fraud Trial

Jurors will resume deliberations this morning in the voter fraud trial of former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina.

The case was handed to the 11 woman-1 man jury late yesterday afternoon after prosecutors and defense attorneys presented their closing arguments.

Prosecutors say Molina orchestrated an illegal voting scheme in which voters who lived outside of Edinburg were pressured to change their residency to an in-city address on their voter registration form.

Defense attorneys, however, raised questions about the definition of residency and also claimed the case against Molina is political retaliation.

Molina is charged with one count of engaging in organized voter fraud and 11 counts of illegal voting.