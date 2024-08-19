Jury Deliberations Underway In Trial Of Willacy County Man Charged In Teenager’s Death

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Jurors have begun deliberating in the murder trial of a Willacy County man charged in his apparent role in the death of his girlfriend’s teenage grandson. Prosecuting and defense attorneys presented their closing arguments Monday afternoon.

Prosecutors had wrapped up their case in the morning after calling the boy’s grandmother and his mother to the stand. Local reporters in the courtroom say both women, who are also charged in the boy’s death, invoked their Fifth Amendment rights and declined to testify. Defense attorneys then rested their case.

Jurors must decide if 39-year-old Ruben Gonzalez Cordoba is guilty of murder and injury to a child in the 2021 death of 13-year-old Jerry Harrison.