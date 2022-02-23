Jury Ends 1st Day With No Verdict For 3 Cops In Floyd Killing

FILE - This image from video shows Minneapolis Police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, center, to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. The two and another former Minneapolis officers are on trial in February 2022, on federal civil rights charges in Floyd's death. All three are expected to testify. Kueng took the stand Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 in the trial. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

(AP) — Jurors at the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights went home Wednesday without reaching a verdict.

It was the first day of deliberations in the case against J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. They’re charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when he was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into 46-year-old Black man’s neck.

Kueng and Thao are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the May 25, 2020, killing. Jurors will resume deliberations Thursday. All 12 members of the jury appear to be white.