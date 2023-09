A former Texas sheriff with ties to the Oath Keepers could be headed to prison. Jeffrey Lyde has been convicted of official oppression and officially removed as the Sheriff of Clay County. Lyde was caught abusing inmates in his North Texas jail near the Oklahoma border.

A leaked roster of the Oath Keepers, obtained by Rolling Stone, included his name. That group has been linked to the 2021 Capitol Riot. He’ll be sentenced next month and faces up to one year in prison.